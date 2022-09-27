- Home
Woman Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted in Factory Area police limits on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said 35-year-old Tehmina Zubair of Mohallah Khalid Abadwas washing clothes when she received a fatal electric shock from a machine.
