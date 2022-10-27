Woman electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted to death at her house here in the area of Millat Town police station on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Haleema Bibi (35),wife of Asif Ali,r/o Azhar Town,Sheikhupura road was working at home when she touched live electricity wire and suffered fatal electric shock. Consequently, she died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing formalities,rescue added.