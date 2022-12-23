Woman electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted in Noorpur Thal police station limits on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said Sabaan Bibi of Muza Wadhal, Khushaab Road, was workingat home when she received a fatal electric shock from a wire.