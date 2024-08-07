Woman Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A woman was electrocuted at her house in the area of D-Type Colony
police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 35-year-old Aasma Bibi
of Abdullah Colony, Sammundri Road, was trying to switch on a water pump at her
house when she received a fatal electric shock.
The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities, he added.
