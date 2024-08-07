Open Menu

Woman Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Woman electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A woman was electrocuted at her house in the area of D-Type Colony

police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 35-year-old Aasma Bibi

of Abdullah Colony, Sammundri Road, was trying to switch on a water pump at her

house when she received a fatal electric shock.

The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities, he added.

