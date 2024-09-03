Woman electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A woman was electrocuted at her home in the area of Jhang Bazaar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Farzana Shafiq of Naumat Abad,

Jhang Road, was trying to switch on a pedestal fan when he accidentally received a

fatal electric shock.

The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing formalities, he added.