Woman Electrocuted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A woman was electrocuted at her home in the area of Jhang Bazaar police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Farzana Shafiq of Naumat Abad,
Jhang Road, was trying to switch on a pedestal fan when he accidentally received a
fatal electric shock.
The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fesco provides relief of Rs 5628.23m to 1.3984m consumers1 minute ago
-
Four gamblers among 11 outlaws held; stake money, arms, drugs recovered in Tank1 minute ago
-
Cloudy, hot & humid weather observed in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Law Minister chairs meeting on restorations of hospitals in Kohat1 minute ago
-
SMIU VC inaugurates Coffee House at SMIU2 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered22 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests female drug smuggler with 318 grams heroin31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, cooperation31 minutes ago
-
RDA appoints two superintendents, four surveyors to strengthen field surveillance32 minutes ago
-
Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran52 minutes ago
-
Newborn body found1 hour ago