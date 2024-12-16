Woman Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A woman was electrocuted while her two daughters suffered burn injuries on the Sheikhupura Road here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, Sidra (38), a mother of two and resident of Quaid Azam Park, Sheikhupura Road, was putting clothes to dry on the rooftop when they touched an electric pole.
As a result, she suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. Her daughters, Noor Fatima, 8, and Hina, 3, were injured as a fire erupted in the house after the incident. The girls were shifted to Allied Hospital.
