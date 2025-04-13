Woman electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A woman was electrocuted while cleaning the street on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the tragic incident took place in Noorpur where a woman was cleaning the street when her broom suddenly touched the electric wires, causing her to get an electric shock which was so severe that she lost her life on the spot. The woman was identified as Hina, 30. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the family after necessary action.