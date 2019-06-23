Woman electrocuted

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A woman died and two others including another woman received injuries due to electrocution at Chashma near Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzadar district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims touched an open electric wire and suffered electric shocks at a house near Chashama.

As a result, one of woman died on the spot, while two other persons including another woman received serious injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured were treated.

Levies force has registered a case.