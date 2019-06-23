UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:50 PM

Woman electrocuted

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A woman died and two others including another woman received injuries due to electrocution at Chashma near Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzadar district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims touched an open electric wire and suffered electric shocks at a house near Chashama.

As a result, one of woman died on the spot, while two other persons including another woman received serious injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured were treated.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Died Women Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

24 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

3 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.