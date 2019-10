FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::A young woman was electrocuted in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said Monday that 36-year-old Aasia Bibi, wife of Noor Akbar, resident of chak no.31-GB was washing clothes when she received fatal electric shock from washing machine.

Consequently, she died on the spot without getting any medical treatment.