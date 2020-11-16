UrduPoint.com
Woman Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A young woman was electrocuted at her house in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue 1122 said on Monday that 35-year-old Babra wife of Shaukat Masih resident of Sitiana Road was trying to switch on water pump when she received an electric shock. As a result, she became unconscious and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

