Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A young woman was electrocuted in her house in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Tuesday that 45-year-old Moni wife of Samin was trying to switch on LCD at her house in Chak 60-JB Issa Nagri Narwala Bungalow when she accidentally touched the live electricity wires.

As a result, she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and handed it over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.