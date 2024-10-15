Woman Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 08:09 PM
A young woman was electrocuted in her house in the area of Sandal Bar police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A young woman was electrocuted in her house in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Tuesday that 45-year-old Moni wife of Samin was trying to switch on LCD at her house in Chak 60-JB Issa Nagri Narwala Bungalow when she accidentally touched the live electricity wires.
As a result, she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody and handed it over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit
Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews pro ..
Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU
Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates Annual Sports Tournament 2024
Kamran Ghulam becomes 13th Pakistani to score 100 on test debut
Dream of playing for country comes true: Kamran Ghulam
KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs for implementation of mi ..
Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day
Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service
Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5
SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews process of animals dist ..3 minutes ago
-
Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held3 minutes ago
-
Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service36 minutes ago
-
Body of elderly woman found42 minutes ago
-
SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch40 minutes ago
-
PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges40 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested after encounter40 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident40 minutes ago
-
MoIB releases song to welcome guests of SCO summit40 minutes ago
-
SCO to discuss regional issues regional connectivity, climate change: FO Spox40 minutes ago
-
SCO summit key to regional development: CM40 minutes ago