Woman Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A young woman was electrocuted in her house in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Sidra Bibi w/o Ashfaq Ahmad r/o chak No.64-JBwas busy in clothes washing in her house when she received electric shock from an electricity wire.

As a result, she became unconscious and died on the spot without getting any medical assistance.

