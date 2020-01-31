Woman electrocuted in the limits of Millat Town police station Faisalabad

A woman died of electrocution in the limits of Millat Town police station here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A woman died of electrocution in the limits of Millat Town police station here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Sumaira w/o Zia was busy in work at the rooftop of her house in Millat Town when she received severe electric shock. She died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formality.