Woman Electrocuted To Death

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:55 PM

Woman electrocuted to death

A woman electrocuted in Gurunagar area here Monday while switching on the water pump at her residence

A woman electrocuted in Gurunagar area here Monday while switching on the water pump at her residence.

According to the police, 35 years old Sadaf was shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital in an unconscious condition but the doctors declared her dead.

The body was handed over to her husband, Muhammad Ali, after the legal formalities.

