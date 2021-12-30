Woman electrocuted to death in a mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman was electrocuted to death in a mishap in saddar police limits on Thursday early morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the woman, Kalsoom BiBi resident of Chak Sardaar w/o Muhammad Boota was washing the clothes in electronic washing machine all of a sudden she received electric shocks from earthy wire of washing machine.

Resultantly, she died on the spot , while hiers of the deceased did not handed over the body to Rescuers for autopsy.