Woman electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

A woman electrocuted to death in her residence in Paretabad area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A woman electrocuted to death in her residence in Paretabad area here on Monday.

According to the police, 35 years old Shumaila wife of Muhammad Shabbir died of electrocution in her home while switching on the water pump.

In another incident, the local divers fished out the dead body of class 8 student Abdul Sami who drowned in Pinyari canal on Sunday.

The police told that the boy slipped and fell in the canal while playing cricket.