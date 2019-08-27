UrduPoint.com
Woman Electrocuted To Death In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

A woman died and her husband received injuries as a result of electric shock in Qasimabad area of Hyderabad on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A woman died and her husband received injuries as a result of electric shock in Qasimabad area of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, a woman named Rukhsana died on the spot after being received electric shock from an electric fan at her home in Qasimabad phase-1 and died on the spot while her husband Abdul Jabbar sustained injuries.

The dead body and the injured person were shifted to civil hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

