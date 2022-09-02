Woman electrocuted,son injured

KASUR, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted to death while her son suffered serious injuries in the area of Seikham village,Pattoki.

Police said here on Friday that Kausar Bibi (50) touched live electric wire of pedestal fan and suffered severe electric shock,while her son Asif who rushed to save his mother,was severely injured.

Consequently,she died on the spot.

The victims were shifted to THQ hospital while further investigation was underway.