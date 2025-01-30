Woman escapes police custody after court appearance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An accused woman, Sonia Bibi, allegedly escaped from police custody after appearing in the district & sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) An accused woman, Sonia Bibi, allegedly escaped from police custody after appearing in the district & sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday.

Sonia Bibi, who was arrested in a case registered at the Woman Police Station, was presented before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry for remand along with her 2-year-old daughter.

According to reports, while in custody, Bibi requested to use the washroom. As she was being escorted by a female police officer, she managed to evade the police and escape. Her 2-year-old daughter remains in police custody.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the escaped accused.