Woman Escapes Police Custody After Court Appearance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

An accused woman, Sonia Bibi, allegedly escaped from police custody after appearing in the district & sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday

Sonia Bibi, who was arrested in a case registered at the Woman Police Station, was presented before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry for remand along with her 2-year-old daughter.

According to reports, while in custody, Bibi requested to use the washroom. As she was being escorted by a female police officer, she managed to evade the police and escape. Her 2-year-old daughter remains in police custody.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the escaped accused.

