Woman expelled by sons from home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Five sons expelled their mother from her home out of greed for property.

They forcibly seized the house documents from her. A citizen from Narang Mandi reported the incident via the emergency helpline 15, stating that the elderly woman, aged around 60-65 years, was subjected to torture by her sons, who then took the documents and threw her out of the house.

The caller mentioned that the elderly woman was currently staying with him. The Virtual Centre for Child Safety advised the citizen to keep her safe.

According to the spokesperson, the center immediately dispatched police to the scene. Acting promptly, the police registered a case against the sons on the woman's complaint, arrested them, and returned the house documents to her.

Citizens can report such incidents by calling 15 and pressing 3 to connect with the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.