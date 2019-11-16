Woman falls from roof top dies in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A woman died after she fell from the roof top of her home in a nearby village, in the precincts of Nishatabad police station here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:A woman died after she fell from the roof top of her home in a nearby village, in the precincts of Nishatabad police station here.

According to police spokesman, Kishwar Bibi (48), w/o Muhammad Zulifqar of Chak No 7-JB was busy in chore on roof top of her home when she fell onto the ground.

She suffered severe head injuries and died at Allied Hospital.