Woman Falls From Roof Top Dies In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:A woman died after she fell from the roof top of her home in a nearby village, in the precincts of Nishatabad police station here.
According to police spokesman, Kishwar Bibi (48), w/o Muhammad Zulifqar of Chak No 7-JB was busy in chore on roof top of her home when she fell onto the ground.
She suffered severe head injuries and died at Allied Hospital.