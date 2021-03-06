UrduPoint.com
Woman Falls In Well; Dies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed after falling into a well, in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that 70-year-old Sahibzadi Bibi, resident of Chak No.563-GB was busy in some work at her cattle pen when she accidentally fell into the well.

On information, Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out body of the woman.

Later, the rescuers handed over to body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

