Woman Falls In Well; Dies
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed after falling into a well, in the area of Lundianwala police station.
Police said on Saturday that 70-year-old Sahibzadi Bibi, resident of Chak No.563-GB was busy in some work at her cattle pen when she accidentally fell into the well.
On information, Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out body of the woman.
Later, the rescuers handed over to body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.