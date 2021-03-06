UrduPoint.com
Woman Falls In Well; Dies In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

Woman falls in well; dies in faisalabad

An elderly woman was killed after falling into a well, in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed after falling into a well, in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that 70-year-old Sahibzadi Bibi, resident of Chak No.563-GB was busy in some work at her cattle pen when she accidentally fell into the well.

On information, Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out body of the woman.

Later, the rescuers handed over to body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

