Woman falls in well; dies in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed after falling into a well, in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that 70-year-old Sahibzadi Bibi, resident of Chak No.563-GB was busy in some work at her cattle pen when she accidentally fell into the well.

On information, Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out body of the woman.

Later, the rescuers handed over to body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.