Woman Falls Prey To 'honor' Killing In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Woman falls prey to 'honor' killing in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A 25-year-old woman was brutally slaughtered in the name of honor in Swat Valley.

According to the police, the victim, married to Iqbal a few years ago, has been seeking refuge with her father due to domestic unrest.

In a gruesome incident, the woman's husband and brothers allegedly murdered her and disposed of her body in a deep cave in Alagay village, Banjoot area, during the cover of midnight.

Police swiftly responded, recovering the body and apprehending the victim's three brothers and husband.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that this tragic incident spotlights Swat's disturbing trend of honor killings, with 263 documented cases over the past twelve years.

APP/hsj/378

