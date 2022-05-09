UrduPoint.com

Woman Found Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A woman was found dead at nearby fields, in the area of Jhal Chakiyan police station.

Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body in fields near Chak No.106-NB Jhal and informed the police which reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The age of woman was stated to be 28-year-old. Her identification has yet to be established.

Police were investigating.

