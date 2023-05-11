Woman found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A married woman was found dead mysteriously in her bedroom in the area of Millat road here on Wednesday night.

Police said that the victim was identified as 28-year-woman Kaynat w/o Asif, r/o Millat road area.

The parents of the deceased allegedly blamed her in-laws for the death, however her in-laws claimed that she strangled her.

Sargodha road police took the body into custody and shifted to mortuary.

Police launched investigation after registering a case.