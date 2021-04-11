woman found dead at her residence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A young woman was found dead in her residence in Makki Shah area here Sunday with her body hanging to the ceiling fan.

According to the police, the family claimed that 24 years old Fareeha committed suicide.

But the police said the dead body had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The Makki Shah police said they had started investigation to find out if the death was caused by a voluntary suicide or not.