UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Found Dead At Her Residence In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

woman found dead at her residence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A young woman was found dead in her residence in Makki Shah area here Sunday with her body hanging to the ceiling fan.

According to the police, the family claimed that 24 years old Fareeha committed suicide.

But the police said the dead body had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The Makki Shah police said they had started investigation to find out if the death was caused by a voluntary suicide or not.

Related Topics

Dead Police Suicide Young Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.