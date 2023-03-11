UrduPoint.com

Woman Found Dead At Her Residence In Latifabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 08:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :A 32 years old woman was found dead at her residence in Rehmania mosque area in Latifabad Unit 12 here on Saturday. Her family sources have termed the case a suspected suicide attempt.

The police shifted the dead body of the deceased Saima to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The police said the woman's family suspected that her husband strangled her to death. However, the police maintained that the cause of death could be ascertained after getting the autopsy report.

No police case has been so far registered.

