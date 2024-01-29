Open Menu

Woman Found Dead At Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A woman was found dead at her home in the limits of Saddar police on Monday.

Suhail Akhtar, nephew of the woman, reported to the police that his aunt had been missing for the three days, to which a police team reached the house of the woman and found the door locked.

When they entered the house by jumping the boundary wall, the woman was lying dead in a room. She lived alone at her home.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and started legal action by collecting forensic evidence.

