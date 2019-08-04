Woman found dead at sewage drain

FAISALABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::A woman was found murdered in a sewage drain near Abdur Rasheed Colony Wala bridge at Summundri-Gojra road.

According to police, some passers-by spotted the body of woman who has yet to be identified at the sewage drain and informed the Sammundri City police.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body packed in a sack.

The age of woman was stated to be 35-year-old.

The police have shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem.

Police were investigating.