Woman Found Dead, Daughter Missing In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

Woman found dead, daughter missing in Khanewal

A woman was found dead while her teenaged daughter was missing, presumably kidnapped by some unknown accused in Sarai Sadhu area of Khanewal district on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : A woman was found dead while her teenaged daughter was missing, presumably kidnapped by some unknown accused in Sarai Sadhu area of Khanewal district on Tuesday.

DPO Asad Sarfraz took serious notice of what appeared to be murder-cum-kidnap case and ordered the police to arrest the killers and recover Saima, daughter of the deceased woman Nasim Mai, a mother of four.

Victim Naseem was found dead with wounds from sharp edged weapon from a field near her house in Sahib Langra Baqirpur village. Sarai Sadhu police were investigating the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

