Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A woman was found dead in a canal, in Jhal Chakiyan here on Saturday.

Police said on Saturday that some people spotted the body floating in the canal near Larkywala village and informed the police.

The police team reached the spot and fished out the body.

The woman was identified as Zahida Parveen, resident of Nabi Shah Balavillage.

Police were investigating.