Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was found dead in a canal in the precincts of Kundian police station.

Police said on Saturday that some locals spotted the body floating in the Thal canal near Shahbazwala Pull and informed the police.

The team reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was removed to mortuary for autopsy.