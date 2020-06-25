Woman found dead in Kasur

A woman was found dead in her house in Gali Sagwali area, in the city here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was found dead in her house in Gali Sagwali area, in the city here on Thursday.

According to police, Misbah (55),living alone in her house was found dead.The police had gone to her house on the complaint of neighbours who noticed stench coming out of the house.

They shifted the body to DHQ hospital. Police said the body seemed at least three days old.

Later, brother of the deceased woman told police that the family didn't want any legalproceeding on which the police handed over the body to him for burial.