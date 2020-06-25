UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Found Dead In Kasur

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:09 PM

Woman found dead in Kasur

A woman was found dead in her house in Gali Sagwali area, in the city here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was found dead in her house in Gali Sagwali area, in the city here on Thursday.

According to police, Misbah (55),living alone in her house was found dead.The police had gone to her house on the complaint of neighbours who noticed stench coming out of the house.

They shifted the body to DHQ hospital. Police said the body seemed at least three days old.

Later, brother of the deceased woman told police that the family didn't want any legalproceeding on which the police handed over the body to him for burial.

Related Topics

Dead Police Women Family

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 4, a popular smartphone now at anamazi ..

5 minutes ago

‘Google For Startups’ Launches Accelerator Pro ..

23 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company imposes fine on si ..

30 seconds ago

Prime Minister urges people to follow SOPs in lett ..

33 seconds ago

Spain puts up Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to he ..

36 seconds ago

Two bike lifter gangs busted in Multan

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.