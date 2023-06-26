Woman found dead with throat-slit

The dead body of an old woman was found at her residence in the Christian Colony area here on Monday in the limits of Phuleli police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of an old woman was found at her residence in the Christian Colony area here on Monday in the limits of Phuleli police station.

According to the police, they recovered the sharp object with which the throat of 55 years old widowed woman, Margaret Fazal, was cut. The police said a neighbour informed them about the dead body.

The police told that Margaret was last seen outside her house on Sunday night when she returned from the church between 8 pm to 9 pm.

The police informed that the woman's husband Fazal Maseeh was a sanitary worker in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and that she had been survived by her three children.

She lived alone in her house as her one son is abroad and another son and daughter live in Karachi.

The Phuleli police ruled out that the robbery was the cause of the incident because cash, jewelry and other valuable items remained untouched during the incident.

The residents of the minority neighbourhood appealed the police highups to bring the culprit or culprits to the book.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem while the incident's FIR could not be lodged by Monday night.

AP/zmb/nsr