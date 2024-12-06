Open Menu

Woman Found Hanged

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Woman found hanged

A woman died in her house mysteriously in Saddar Jaranwala police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A woman died in her house mysteriously in Saddar Jaranwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that Sultana Bibi of Chak No.353-GB was found dead in her house under mysterious circumstances. Her body was found hanging with the ceiling of the room.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.

