Woman Found Hanging In House In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:19 PM

A 22-year-old married woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her room in Ehsanpur, a suburban area of tahsil Kot Addu, police said on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old married woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her room in Ehsanpur, a suburban area of tahsil Kot Addu, police said on Monday.

The family found the body of Anam Javed, mother of two children on midnight and informed the police about the incident.

Deceased's heirs said she was married to Ghulam Abbas Rajpoot and their relationship was in trouble as both used to quarrel often. They said, they had talked to Anam by phone last night but were later informed that she has committed suicide.

Body of the woman has been sent to hospital for postmortem examination.

Police said, it was unclear whether it was a suicide or murder case and added that postmortem examination report and further investigations would unveil facts.

