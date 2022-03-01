Woman found murdered

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

A young woman was found murdered in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A young woman was found murdered in the area of Sadar police station.

Police said on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a woman lying at a deserted place outside Chak 61-GB Maharanwala and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody which was identified as Razia Bibi wife of Muhammad Shahid of the same locality. The throat of victim was slitwith a sharp edged weapon.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

