RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A woman was found murdered in fields near Kissan Adda on Monday.

According to police, some passersby spotted the body lying in fields and informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

There were marks of torture on the body of victim.

Police were looking into the matter.