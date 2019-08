(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A married woman was found murdered at her house in Chak Mandaahar near here on Saturday.

According to police, local people found the body of Zubaida Bibi and informed the police, which reached the spot and shifted it to local hospital for autopsy. Police was looking into the matter.