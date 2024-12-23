Open Menu

Woman, Gang-raped, Tortured, Dies At Bahawalpur Hospital

,   

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Police register case and arrest two culprits involved in gang-rape and torture of 24-year old woman in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) A 24-year old girl, who was gang-raped and severely tortured, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital in Bahawalpur.

The victim was identified Seemab who was trying to get job to support her family.

The hospital administration said that 24-year-old Seemab, who was under treatment in a critical condition at Victoria Hospital, could not survive.

Seemab was lured with the promise of a job and subjected to gang rape.

The victim also endured severe torture due to which she could not survive during treatment.

The suspects abandoned Seemab in critical condition at the emergency ward of Victoria Hospital 12 days ago before fleeing.

Following the incident, the police registered a case and arrested two suspects including the main accused Ghufran.

According to the victim's family, the acid was poured on various parts of Seemab’s body. The hospital administration stated that the deceased bore deep marks of torture, and her kidneys had also failed.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident in Bahawalpur involving gang rape and brutal torture which led to Seemab’s death. She has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

The CM also expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving family assured that the culprits would be brought to justice.

More Stories From Pakistan