UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Gang Rapped In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Woman gang rapped in Lahore

A woman was allegedly gang raped here and later was thrown on roadside

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) A woman was allegedly gang raped here and later was thrown on roadside.One Maryam came from Karachi to take amulet from a Pir at Cheecha Watni to pacify her husband.

The accused persons gang-rapped her and threw here in the area of Jauhar town after her condition worsened.A passer by on seeing her lying unconscious at road side informed the police.

The police reached there and shifted her to hospital.

.Woman told to police that she came from Karachi to Chicha Watni to obtain amulet to pacify her husband where one Sajid named took her to a Dera. Six persons raped her and later they brought her to Lahore in unconscious condition by administering injection to here.

They gang rapped here in Lahore. When her condition deteriorated they threw her in J-1 market Jauhar Town and fled. .Police registered a case on woman report.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Road Women Market From

Recent Stories

MoHAP draws up &#039;Clinical Governance Strategy& ..

16 minutes ago

Malicious Fabrication More Dangerous than Coronavi ..

39 minutes ago

Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election result ..

26 minutes ago

Production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 4.88%, p ..

26 minutes ago

Air quality improves after repeated polluted days

26 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anth ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.