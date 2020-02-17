Woman gang rapped in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

A woman was allegedly gang raped here and later was thrown on roadside

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) A woman was allegedly gang raped here and later was thrown on roadside.One Maryam came from Karachi to take amulet from a Pir at Cheecha Watni to pacify her husband.

The accused persons gang-rapped her and threw here in the area of Jauhar town after her condition worsened.A passer by on seeing her lying unconscious at road side informed the police.

The police reached there and shifted her to hospital.

.Woman told to police that she came from Karachi to Chicha Watni to obtain amulet to pacify her husband where one Sajid named took her to a Dera. Six persons raped her and later they brought her to Lahore in unconscious condition by administering injection to here.

They gang rapped here in Lahore. When her condition deteriorated they threw her in J-1 market Jauhar Town and fled. .Police registered a case on woman report.