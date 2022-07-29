Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daughters

UrduPoint.com

A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a woman on charge of killing her two minor daughters

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a woman on charge of killing her two minor daughters.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khalid Saeed Wattu also imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the accused woman.

According to prosecution, two minor girls namely Alishba and Areeba were found dead at their home in Machiwal in mysterious circumstances on Feb 27, 2021, and their father Muhammad Shahbaz filed an application with Machiwal Police Station for registration of case against unknown persons.

The case was, however, registered on the orders of court. Police later arrested Sonia Bibi, the mother of the deceased minor girls. Accused woman later confessed to have killed her daughters by putting pillow on their face while they were asleep.

Ehtasham-ul-Haq Siddiqui and Nawaz Ashraf pleaded the case of complainant successfully and court convicted the mother after allegations against her were proved.

