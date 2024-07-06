Open Menu

Woman Gets Life Term For Killing Husband, His Brother

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) District & Sessions Judge Javaid-ul-Hassan Chishti awarded life imprisonment on two counts to a woman and her lover involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, Mst. Madiha Saqib of Chak No.169-RB Ghona along with her lover, Ehtisham Shafiq, of the same locality had shot dead her husband, Muhammad Saqib, and his brother, Muhammad Kashif, on February 15, 2020, because she wanted to marry her lover.

The accused also lodged a complaint with the police against unidentified culprits. However, Atif Ghafoor, brother of the deceased, filed a petition, contending that the complainant of the case, Mst.

Madiha Saqib, and her lover Ehtisham Shafiq were involved in the double murder.

Therefore, the police arrested both accused and submitted the challan in the court of law.

After observing evidence and witnesses, District & Sessions Judge Faisalabad Javaid-ul-Hassan Chishti awarded life imprisonment on two counts to each of the accused.

The convicts were also directed to pay Rs.500,000 in compensation each to the legal heirs of the deceased, or they would have to undergo an imprisonment of six months each.

