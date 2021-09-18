Woman gets life term, paramour death for killing husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a woman and death sentence to her paramour for killing her husband.

According to the prosecution, accused Tanya Bibi was married to Muzammil some time ago, but she developed illicit relations with one Arslan.

Later, she along with her paramour, hatched a conspiracy and killed her husband.

The Sargodha Road police registered a case and submitted challan in the court. Additional District and Sessions Judge Qamaruz-Zaman pronounced the judgment after examining evidence and final arguments of both parties.

The court directed both convicts to pay Rs 500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of default, they will have to undergo further one-year imprisonment each.