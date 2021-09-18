UrduPoint.com

Woman Gets Life Term, Paramour Death For Killing Husband

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Woman gets life term, paramour death for killing husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a woman and death sentence to her paramour for killing her husband.

According to the prosecution, accused Tanya Bibi was married to Muzammil some time ago, but she developed illicit relations with one Arslan.

Later, she along with her paramour, hatched a conspiracy and killed her husband.

The Sargodha Road police registered a case and submitted challan in the court. Additional District and Sessions Judge Qamaruz-Zaman pronounced the judgment after examining evidence and final arguments of both parties.

The court directed both convicts to pay Rs 500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of default, they will have to undergo further one-year imprisonment each.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Married Road Sargodha Women Court

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

6 minutes ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

36 minutes ago
 PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

42 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.