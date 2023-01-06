UrduPoint.com

Woman Gives Birth Baby At Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance while being shifted to hospital at Lakki Marwat on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat spokesman said that a woman resident of Naurang Tehsil after experiencing labour pain, was being shifted in an ambulance of Rescue 1122 to hospital for childbirth.

But due to the medical condition of the woman, it was not possible to reach the hospital and permission was given by the family to deliver the baby in the ambulance.

The Rescue's female medical emergency technicians, Kausar Jabbeen and Sahiba Bibi handled the case in a professional manner and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.

The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies.

He said both mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted to home.

