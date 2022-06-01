Woman gives birth baby-boy in Rescue 1122 ambulance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A woman gave birth a baby-boy in ambulance of Rescue 1122, as she felt immense pain when the ambulance was heading towards Nishtar Hospital, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman identified as Uzma Bibi, resident of Jehangirabad, a suburban area of Multan, gave birth to baby.

The patient was being shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Rescue 1122 ambulance. Rescue 1122 official, with help of sister in law of the patient, managed the delivery procedure smoothly in the ambulance. Husband Muhammad Aabid hailed the qaulity services of Rescue 1122. Both, the woman and her baby boy are stable, stated Aabid, the husband of the woman.