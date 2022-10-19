UrduPoint.com

Woman Gives Birth Baby In Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Woman gives birth baby in Rescue 1122 ambulance

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance while being shifted to hospital here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a woman resident of Muslim Bagh Tehsil Naurang after feeling pain, was shifted in an ambulance of Rescue 1122 to hospital for maternity.

But due to her medical condition, it was not possible to reach the hospital and permission was given by the family to give birth the baby in the ambulance.

The Rescue's female medical emergency technicians-Kausar Jabbeen and Sahiba Bibi handled the case in a professional manner and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.

The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies.

He said both mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted to home.

