Woman gives birth in ambulance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby girl in an ambulance here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, Razia, 35, was being shifted to Civil Hospital, Faisalabad, from THQ Samundri for delivery but she gave birth to a baby girl on the way in the ambulance.

The Rescue team shifted both mother and child to Allied Hospital where the condition of both was stable.