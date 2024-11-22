Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth In Ambulance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Woman gives birth in ambulance

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance here near Hassan Wala Lodhran.

According to rescue officials, the woman, Sajida Bibi,resident of Hassan wala, was being shifted to DHQ hospital for delivery but she gave birth to a child in ambulance,

The rescue staff performing it's duty professionally delivered the kid and later shifted the mother and her son to the hospital.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Shakil Ahmad, said that the Rescue staff demonstrated exceptional professionalism and efficiency during the emergency.

Related Topics

Lodhran Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

17 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

22 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

22 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

23 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

23 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan