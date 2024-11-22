Woman Gives Birth In Ambulance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance here near Hassan Wala Lodhran.
According to rescue officials, the woman, Sajida Bibi,resident of Hassan wala, was being shifted to DHQ hospital for delivery but she gave birth to a child in ambulance,
The rescue staff performing it's duty professionally delivered the kid and later shifted the mother and her son to the hospital.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Shakil Ahmad, said that the Rescue staff demonstrated exceptional professionalism and efficiency during the emergency.
